Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $280.07

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 280.07 ($3.66) and traded as high as GBX 314 ($4.10). Brewin Dolphin shares last traded at GBX 310.50 ($4.06), with a volume of 885,239 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BRW shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 379 ($4.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brewin Dolphin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 364 ($4.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 298.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 280.07. The firm has a market cap of £942.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53.

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Robin Beer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.91), for a total transaction of £20,930 ($27,345.18). Also, insider Toby Strauss purchased 65,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, for a total transaction of £199,677 ($260,879.28). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 66,308 shares of company stock worth $20,090,084.

About Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

