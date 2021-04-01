Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BWB. B. Riley raised their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of BWB opened at $16.15 on Thursday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $454.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.23 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.20%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 20,321 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 20,496 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 641,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

