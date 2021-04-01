Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,915 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Brigham Minerals worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRL. Deep Basin Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 26.2% in the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 3,922,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,992,000 after purchasing an additional 813,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,069,000 after buying an additional 642,152 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,456,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 661,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after buying an additional 318,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 99.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 375,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 187,672 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $64,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 53,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $830,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 100,470 shares of company stock worth $1,573,277 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

MNRL opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of $830.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -732.00 and a beta of 2.45. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $17.05.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. On average, analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 182.46%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

