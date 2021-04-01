Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Short Interest Down 19.1% in March

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 873,600 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the February 28th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of BFAM traded up $5.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $176.76. The company had a trading volume of 270,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,564. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.39, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $182.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $377.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.48 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BFAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.63.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $321,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,069,186.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.21, for a total transaction of $480,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,654,094.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,066 shares of company stock worth $6,547,030. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 797.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 32,943 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

