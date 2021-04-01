Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Stock Position Lowered by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,363 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Brighthouse Financial worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 58,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 2,082.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $44.25 on Thursday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $48.29. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.30.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

