BrightSphere Investment Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,019 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,093% compared to the average volume of 253 call options.

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $54,678.39. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,062,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,312 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 289,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 38,214 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,317,000 after acquiring an additional 792,917 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:BSIG opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $21.69.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.26%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

