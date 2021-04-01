Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s previous close.

EAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Shares of NYSE EAT traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.71. 21,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,387. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 126.53, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.72.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $11,974,452.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,258 shares in the company, valued at $29,348,352.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $35,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,870 shares of company stock worth $12,835,463 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter valued at about $34,572,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,857,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,056,000 after buying an additional 677,698 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,497,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,715,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 902,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,063,000 after buying an additional 447,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.