Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $269.11 Million

Brokerages expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to report sales of $269.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $263.27 million to $277.46 million. Brixmor Property Group posted sales of $282.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brixmor Property Group.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BRX shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $20.23 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $21.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.00. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.03%.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 360,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 135,124 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 35,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 442,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 534,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,243,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.