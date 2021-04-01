Broadcom (AVGO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/11/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $470.00 to $540.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $500.00 to $570.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $450.00 to $460.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $410.00 to $450.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $470.00 to $540.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $480.00 to $490.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $475.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $521.00 to $538.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $460.00 to $540.00.

3/8/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $470.00 to $500.00.

3/7/2021 – Broadcom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

3/5/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $500.00 to $570.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $470.00 to $540.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $450.00 to $460.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $410.00 to $450.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $470.00 to $540.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $475.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $480.00 to $490.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $500.00 to $575.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $480.00 to $580.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $415.00 to $470.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $495.00 to $521.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $500.00 to $575.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $9.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $472.97. 44,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.19, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $469.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.74. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.68 and a 52 week high of $495.14.

Get Broadcom Inc alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,241,645 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 319.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,557,000 after buying an additional 24,417 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Change Path LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.