Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $469.92.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Argus increased their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $7.64 on Thursday, hitting $471.30. The company had a trading volume of 19,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,515. The firm has a market cap of $192.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $219.68 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $469.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,241,645. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.