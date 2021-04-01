Brokerages Anticipate Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to Announce -$0.28 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.17). Alpine Immune Sciences reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 80.38% and a negative net margin of 606.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALPN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of ALPN traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 323 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94. Alpine Immune Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $16.37.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,307.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 194,233.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

