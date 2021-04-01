Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.32 Million

Brokerages predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) will post $70.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.20 million. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance reported sales of $74.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full-year sales of $285.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $262.40 million to $307.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $298.74 million, with estimates ranging from $270.30 million to $327.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 60.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 65.75, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average is $11.27. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $15.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.10%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,061,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 390.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 879,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 699,870 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 657,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,926,000 after buying an additional 322,562 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 223.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 387,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 267,837 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,076,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 211,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

