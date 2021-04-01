Brokerages Anticipate Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to Announce $1.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) will report earnings per share of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Essent Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. Essent Group posted earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full-year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The company had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,850 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $185,146.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 211,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,166,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $656,003.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,664,400.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,600. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Essent Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,130,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,248 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Essent Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,662,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,203,000 after purchasing an additional 369,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,661,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,174,000 after acquiring an additional 484,384 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,550,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,182,000 after acquiring an additional 17,690 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,320,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,234,000 after acquiring an additional 12,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

ESNT stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.40. 29,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,151. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

