Brokerages Anticipate Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. Franchise Group posted earnings per share of $2.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $496.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.13 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRG. CJS Securities began coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NASDAQ:FRG traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.83. 135,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.85. Franchise Group has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $41.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

In other news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc acquired 757,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,457,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Franchise Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Franchise Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Franchise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after buying an additional 37,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 9,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

