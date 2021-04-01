Brokerages Anticipate International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). International Money Express had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 8.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IMXI shares. TheStreet downgraded International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

IMXI stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,760. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $585.88 million, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.44.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 48,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $789,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 32.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in International Money Express in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in International Money Express by 406.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

