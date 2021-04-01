Brokerages Anticipate Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) to report $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Investors Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $234.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 11.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 574,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 72,012 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 61,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,617,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $207,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISBC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,384,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66. Investors Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $15.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

