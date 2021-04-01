Brokerages Anticipate iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $261.57 Million

Analysts forecast that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will announce $261.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $259.92 million to $262.64 million. iRobot reported sales of $192.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.07 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.63.

IRBT opened at $122.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40.

In related news, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 10,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $1,312,240.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,814 shares in the company, valued at $5,748,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 15,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $1,240,630.75. Insiders have sold 82,591 shares of company stock worth $8,316,552 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iRobot by 60.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iRobot in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 12.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 690.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,502,000 after buying an additional 224,442 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the third quarter worth about $610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

