Brokerages Anticipate Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Newell Brands posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 433.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Shares of NWL traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $27.06. 2,026,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060,246. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.52. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $27.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 78,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 671.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 581,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 506,526 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

