Brokerages Anticipate Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) will announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Radian Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.67. Radian Group posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Radian Group will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Radian Group.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.05 million for the quarter. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDN. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Radian Group by 5,746.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Radian Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Radian Group by 39.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Radian Group has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

