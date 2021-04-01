Brokerages Anticipate The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $579.90 Million

Brokerages expect that The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) will report $579.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $580.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $579.00 million. The GEO Group reported sales of $605.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The GEO Group.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

The GEO Group stock opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,846,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,249 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,171,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,241,000 after purchasing an additional 96,848 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,922,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,033,000 after purchasing an additional 151,526 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 2,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,713,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 957,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 171,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

Featured Story: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The GEO Group (GEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.