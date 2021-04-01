Brokerages Anticipate TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) to report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TransAlta’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.02. TransAlta posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAlta will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TransAlta.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.62). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $417.45 million during the quarter.

TAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on TransAlta from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in TransAlta by 100.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 12.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

TAC stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,025. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.86 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $9.78.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

