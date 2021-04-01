Brokerages Expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.71 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to report $25.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.30 million. Ballard Power Systems posted sales of $24.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year sales of $118.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $110.60 million to $132.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $175.18 million, with estimates ranging from $141.00 million to $200.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ballard Power Systems.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, March 12th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.70 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.