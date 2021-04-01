Brokerages Expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to Post $0.66 EPS

Equities analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Fifth Third Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 407.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on FITB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Argus boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.24.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,952.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

FITB stock opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $40.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

