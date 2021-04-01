Brokerages Expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.92 Million

Analysts expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to announce sales of $28.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.13 million and the lowest is $28.70 million. Goosehead Insurance posted sales of $20.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year sales of $152.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $149.60 million to $155.48 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $209.70 million, with estimates ranging from $201.60 million to $217.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In related news, VP Gary Delavan sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total value of $91,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,406. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ted Olsen sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.59, for a total transaction of $1,088,206.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,206.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,409 shares of company stock valued at $9,845,249 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,031,000 after buying an additional 101,485 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 11,341.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 96,740 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 240.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 118,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,291,000 after buying an additional 83,915 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 300.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 75,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after buying an additional 56,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 143.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 81,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 48,193 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $107.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.00 and a beta of 0.62. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $174.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.41.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

