Brokers Issue Forecasts for BankUnited, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) – DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for BankUnited in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.89 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.87. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BankUnited’s FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $228.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.10 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BKU. UBS Group cut shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

BankUnited stock opened at $43.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in BankUnited by 15.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in BankUnited by 232.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the third quarter worth about $2,617,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in BankUnited by 976.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 67,791 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $148,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,111.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $150,257.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,508.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.