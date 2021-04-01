Brokers Issue Forecasts for Corporación América Airports S.A.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CAAP)

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corporación América Airports in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Corporación América Airports’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.43. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 18.91% and a negative net margin of 29.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporación América Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

CAAP stock opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 3.19. Corporación América Airports has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAAP. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 14.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

