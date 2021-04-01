Brokers Issue Forecasts for PAVmed Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAVM)

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of PAVmed in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Mikson expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for PAVmed’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Get PAVmed alerts:

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06).

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on PAVmed from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:PAVM opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.13. PAVmed has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $5.63.

In other news, CEO Lishan Aklog purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,105,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,485.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAVmed in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of PAVmed by 179.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 18,787 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAVmed in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAVmed in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAVmed in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.