Brokers Issue Forecasts for Titanium Transportation Group Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (CVE:TTR)

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Titanium Transportation Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for Titanium Transportation Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

TTR opened at C$3.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. Titanium Transportation Group has a fifty-two week low of C$1.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.57. The stock has a market cap of C$137.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

