Brokers Offer Predictions for First Financial Northwest, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Financial Northwest in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of FFNW stock opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. First Financial Northwest has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $137.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFNW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 17,340.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 37,149 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.72%.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.