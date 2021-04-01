Brokers Set Expectations for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $15.28 on Thursday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $23.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08).

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

