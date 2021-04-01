Brokers Set Expectations for Provident Financial Services, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Provident Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.29. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.87%.

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,382,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,072,000 after purchasing an additional 302,699 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 161,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 27,460 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 345.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 94,574 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 73,323 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.