Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYUP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYUP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the February 28th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ BPYUP opened at $24.73 on Thursday. Brookfield Property REIT has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $25.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.3984 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

