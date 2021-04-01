Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) shares rose 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $88.16 and last traded at $87.96. Approximately 4,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 932,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.65.

BRKS has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.58 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $781,598,000 after purchasing an additional 436,562 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,291,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,643,000 after purchasing an additional 88,582 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 920,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,468,000 after purchasing an additional 203,329 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

