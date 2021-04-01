BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.44.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOOO. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities downgraded BRP to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of DOOO opened at $86.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.03. BRP has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $88.06.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that BRP will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.1031 dividend. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in BRP by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,092 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in BRP by 700.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in BRP by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 621,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,234,000 after purchasing an additional 80,185 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in BRP in the fourth quarter worth $40,156,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in BRP by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 579,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,302,000 after purchasing an additional 169,009 shares during the period. 30.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

