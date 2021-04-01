BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BRP were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOOO. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 322.9% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 80,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 61,709 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 621,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,234,000 after buying an additional 80,185 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 973.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 413,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,254,000 after buying an additional 374,970 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of BRP by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 579,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,302,000 after acquiring an additional 169,009 shares during the period. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $86.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.03. BRP Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $88.06.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 3.78%. Equities analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.1031 dividend. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

DOOO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on BRP from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BRP from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of BRP from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BRP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.