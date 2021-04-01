Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $508.82 Million

Brokerages expect that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will post sales of $508.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $512.20 million and the lowest is $504.46 million. Bruker reported sales of $424.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $627.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.80 million. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $108,774.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $69,908.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,417.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Bruker by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Bruker stock opened at $64.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 63.02, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67. Bruker has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $69.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

