Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.72% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$12.75 price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of HOM.U stock remained flat at $C$10.95 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,069. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$330.32 million and a PE ratio of 9.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.87. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$7.75 and a 52 week high of C$11.50.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

