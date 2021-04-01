BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Short Interest Update

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the February 28th total of 106,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:BTGOF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.14. 77,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,528. BT Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BTGOF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

