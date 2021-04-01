BTC Lite Market Cap Tops $99,851.80 (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 1st. One BTC Lite coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BTC Lite has a total market capitalization of $99,851.80 and approximately $15.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BTC Lite has traded up 29.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BTC Lite alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00052304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00020344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.44 or 0.00646119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00068153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00026367 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000850 BTC.

BTC Lite Coin Profile

BTC Lite is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTC Lite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTC Lite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.