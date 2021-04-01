BTIG Research Begins Coverage on GX Acquisition (NASDAQ:GXGX)

Investment analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of GX Acquisition (NASDAQ:GXGX) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.73% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ GXGX opened at $10.08 on Thursday. GX Acquisition has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $12.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GXGX. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GX Acquisition by 837.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in GX Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GX Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in GX Acquisition by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

