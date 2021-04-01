BTMX Hits Market Cap of $1.04 Billion (BTMX)

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 1st. BTMX has a market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $25.93 million worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTMX coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00002340 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BTMX has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00051050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00019604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $379.18 or 0.00640037 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00068680 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00026428 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

About BTMX

BTMX (BTMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 749,317,256 coins. The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax . BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BTMX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using US dollars.

