Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.75

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.75 and last traded at $47.68, with a volume of 10785 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.37.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 30,751 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,243,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 16,591 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

