Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Position Trimmed by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 79.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 161,748 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Bunge by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Bunge by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Bunge by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BG shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.29.

NYSE BG opened at $79.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.23. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $32.68 and a twelve month high of $82.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.23. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

In other Bunge news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $133,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,823.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernardo Hees acquired 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.32 per share, for a total transaction of $507,648.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,549. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,331 shares of company stock worth $22,743,707 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

