Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Up 40.1% in March

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the February 28th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BURBY shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.52. The stock had a trading volume of 18,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,165. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.23. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

