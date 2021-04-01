Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 681.40 ($8.90).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Burford Capital from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 637 ($8.32) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of Burford Capital stock traded up GBX 29.80 ($0.39) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 657.80 ($8.59). 948,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a current ratio of 20.97. Burford Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 309.90 ($4.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 800.79 ($10.46). The company has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 619.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 670.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Burford Capital’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 0.06%.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance, equity, and advisory services.

