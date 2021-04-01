Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $670.39

Shares of Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 670.39 ($8.76) and traded as low as GBX 610 ($7.97). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 628 ($8.20), with a volume of 491,281 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Burford Capital from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 637 ($8.32) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Burford Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,001.17 ($13.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a current ratio of 20.97 and a quick ratio of 20.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 619.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 670.39. The company has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Burford Capital’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.06%.

About Burford Capital (LON:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance, equity, and advisory services.

