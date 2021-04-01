Burger Swap (BURGER) One Day Volume Tops $289.62 Million

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Burger Swap token can now be bought for about $5.63 or 0.00009506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $67.71 million and $289.62 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Burger Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00064371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $182.74 or 0.00308465 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006944 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.07 or 0.00790080 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00089268 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00047869 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00029101 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,398,381 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,023,381 tokens. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Burger Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burger Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.