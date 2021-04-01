Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $280.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $314.00 target price (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of BURL traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $300.45. 7,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,253. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of -115.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.68. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $137.65 and a one year high of $321.86.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1,491.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 610,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after buying an additional 572,059 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,941,000 after buying an additional 16,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 44.0% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

