BUZZCoin Hits Market Cap of $1.18 Million (BUZZ)

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BUZZCoin has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $5.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded up 164% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BUZZCoin Coin Profile

BUZZ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. BUZZCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

