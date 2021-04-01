Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,065 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 381,810 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $6,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 16,495 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,934,074 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,576,000 after buying an additional 133,522 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 103,643 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,312 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,956,000 after buying an additional 171,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

NYSE COG traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $19.09. The stock had a trading volume of 182,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,825,544. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

In other news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.